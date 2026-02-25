JonesTrading Initiates Coverage on New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR)

Stock analysts at JonesTrading assumed coverage on shares of New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of New Horizon Aircraft in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of New Horizon Aircraft in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

New Horizon Aircraft Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:HOVR opened at $1.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. New Horizon Aircraft has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $84.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.97.

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New Horizon Aircraft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in New Horizon Aircraft during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in New Horizon Aircraft during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in New Horizon Aircraft by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of New Horizon Aircraft in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 65.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Horizon Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market in the Uinted States. The company is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically like and helicopter. New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

