JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $173.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $173.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TJX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.76.

Shares of TJX opened at $158.02 on Monday. TJX Companies has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $160.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.70 and its 200-day moving average is $147.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 129.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 269,813 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,319,000 after buying an additional 152,453 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 30,779 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 370,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $53,480,000 after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 171,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 45.7% during the third quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,361 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 25,534 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

