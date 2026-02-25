JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $316.00 to $356.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BURL. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $331.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.44.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE:BURL opened at $307.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.21. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $212.92 and a fifty-two week high of $332.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.74.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,604.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 141,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,891,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company’s merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington’s merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

See Also

