JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CC. UBS Group raised their price target on Chemours from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chemours from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chemours in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Chemours Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of CC stock opened at $18.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.63. Chemours has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $21.85.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 41.75% and a negative net margin of 6.41%.The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chemours will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 948,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after buying an additional 116,385 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 288.8% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 114,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 84,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

Chemours Company, established in 2015 as a spin-off from E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, is a global chemistry organization headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. Since its formation, Chemours has focused on delivering performance chemicals that help customers lower their carbon footprint, increase energy efficiency and conserve water. The company operates with a commitment to safety, environmental stewardship and innovation.

Chemours’ principal business activities are organized into three core segments.

