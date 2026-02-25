JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Stock

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 21.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised InnovAge to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of InnovAge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of InnovAge from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

InnovAge Stock Performance

Shares of InnovAge stock opened at $8.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36. InnovAge has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 178.44 and a beta of 0.57.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $239.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.30 million. InnovAge had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that InnovAge will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InnovAge

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INNV. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in InnovAge during the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InnovAge in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 18.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:INNV) is a healthcare services company that specializes in caring for seniors through the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). Designed for individuals who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid, the PACE model integrates medical care, social services and long-term care—delivered primarily in participants’ homes and community-based centers. InnovAge’s approach centers on interdisciplinary care teams that coordinate everything from primary and specialty medical services to nutritional counseling and recreational activities.

The company’s core offerings include comprehensive in-home assessments, physician and nursing services, physical and occupational therapy, prescription medication management, and transportation to medical appointments.

