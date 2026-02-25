JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.48% from the company’s current price.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $128.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.87 and a 200-day moving average of $100.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.42. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 31.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,238,000 after acquiring an additional 279,231 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 92.5% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 500,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,612,000 after purchasing an additional 240,518 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $13,111,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,296,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 94,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi‐fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company’s offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high‐value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.