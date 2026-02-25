JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Stock

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ST. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore set a $32.00 price objective on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Shares of ST opened at $38.38 on Monday. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.01, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.03 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sensata Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.850 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,496 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $93,674.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 64,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,421.20. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,997,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,174,000 after acquiring an additional 346,547 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,097,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $424,461,000 after purchasing an additional 354,246 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,289,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,544,000 after purchasing an additional 230,113 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,266,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,884,000 after purchasing an additional 242,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 165.4% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,975,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $152,009,000 after buying an additional 3,100,927 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata’s offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

