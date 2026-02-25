JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Price

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s previous close.

LKQ has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays set a $34.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $33.53 on Monday. LKQ has a one year low of $28.13 and a one year high of $44.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. LKQ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in LKQ by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 254.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 830.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. The company supplies a broad range of replacement components, including recycled original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, aftermarket parts, refurbished and remanufactured items. Its products support collision repair, mechanical repair and performance enhancement needs across passenger cars, heavy trucks and recreational vehicles.

Through a combination of in-house operations and strategic acquisitions, LKQ has developed a comprehensive product portfolio that extends beyond core replacement parts.

