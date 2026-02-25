JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Price Target to $153.00

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ESAB. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ESAB from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of ESAB in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut ESAB from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered ESAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ESAB from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

ESAB opened at $125.22 on Monday. ESAB has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $137.42. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.24 and a 200 day moving average of $116.42.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $720.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.80 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESAB will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,006,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,457,000 after buying an additional 45,841 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ESAB during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ESAB by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in ESAB by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation is a global leader in welding, cutting and gas control technologies, offering a comprehensive portfolio of equipment, consumables and automation solutions. The company’s products include welding power sources, cutting machines, torches, electrodes, filler metals and gas regulating equipment designed to meet the needs of diverse industries. ESAB serves sectors such as construction, shipbuilding, automotive, energy, infrastructure and manufacturing, providing both standard and customized solutions to enhance productivity and quality in metal fabrication and processing.

Founded in 1904 by Swedish inventor Oscar Kjellberg, ESAB pioneered the development of coated welding electrodes, laying the groundwork for modern welding practices.

