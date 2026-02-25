JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Price

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.45% from the company’s previous close.

ANF has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.90.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE:ANF opened at $94.93 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.41.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 29,769 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,976,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 308,503 shares in the company, valued at $30,850,300. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,000 shares of company stock worth $34,661,358. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 181.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 322.0% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 108.2% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 481 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

