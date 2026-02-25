JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Price

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CPRT. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Copart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Copart in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on Copart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $35.28 on Monday. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.37.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Copart had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 25,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,009,753.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 55,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,314.90. The trade was a 30.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $569,569,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,728,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,085,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,101 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $195,637,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,955,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Copart by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,982,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $860,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,610 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copart

Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart’s business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

