JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Stock Price

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSLGet Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $450.00 to $410.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.58% from the company’s current price.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $433.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.36.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $381.13 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $341.06 and a 1 year high of $512.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $394.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.54. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSLGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.51. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $483.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Kinsale Capital Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,788,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 987,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,366,000 after buying an additional 533,499 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 614,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,401,000 after buying an additional 100,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,657,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc (NYSE:KNSL) is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

