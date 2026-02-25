JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target to $110.00

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.73% from the company’s current price.

CWST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $125.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.22.

Shares of CWST opened at $91.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 765.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $121.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.08.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 0.43%.The company had revenue of $469.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 10,865.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 990,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,040,000 after purchasing an additional 981,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,926,000 after buying an additional 871,761 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1,106.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 867,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,067,000 after acquiring an additional 795,414 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 653.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 841,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,455,000 after acquiring an additional 730,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,574,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,945,000 after acquiring an additional 581,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

