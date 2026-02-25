JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target to $68.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 35.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $84.00 price objective on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.78.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $50.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.90. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $127.99.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.67 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.62%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 69,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $5,130,283.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 269,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,827,485.64. This represents a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Miller bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.34 per share, for a total transaction of $361,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,900. This trade represents a 16.67% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 37.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 480.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 802.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 71.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

