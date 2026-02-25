Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Stock

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. National Bank Financial set a $71.00 target price on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday. Stephens started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $51.95 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $50.56 and a one year high of $66.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average is $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 44.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 4.17%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $335,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,097.40. This trade represents a 31.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $14,576,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 165,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after buying an additional 19,503 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 12.3% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,258,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,081,000 after buying an additional 574,189 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 389.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 95,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

