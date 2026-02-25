Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Stock

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.62% from the stock’s previous close.

HG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Shares of HG stock opened at $30.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.70. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.96. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 19.85%.The business had revenue of $728.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,297,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,378,000 after buying an additional 737,084 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,272,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,667,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 417,261 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 101.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 355,947 shares during the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HG. The company focuses on specialty lines of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, providing tailored solutions to clients around the world. Its underwriting platform is designed to address complex and niche risks across multiple industry sectors.

Established in 2016 and completing its initial public offering in 2017, Hamilton has concentrated on building a diversified portfolio of insurance and reinsurance products.

