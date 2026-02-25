Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Price Target to $26.00

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Evercore set a $21.00 target price on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of FIHL opened at $20.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.46 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelis Insurance has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIHL. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 95,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 15.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelis Insurance by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Fidelis Insurance by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 443,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd is a Bermuda‐incorporated specialty insurer and reinsurer that underwrites a broad range of liability and property risks. Founded in 2015, the company completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2016 under the ticker FIHL. Fidelis focuses on providing tailored solutions for complex risks that traditional insurers may find difficult to accommodate, leveraging data analytics and underwriting expertise to structure policies across diverse industry segments.

The company’s product portfolio spans casualty lines—including general liability, excess and umbrella, professional indemnity, and management liability—alongside property, marine, energy and specialty programs.

