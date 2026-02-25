Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Price Target to $215.00

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $219.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 35.96% from the company’s previous close.

AGM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of AGM opened at $158.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52-week low of $146.69 and a 52-week high of $210.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The credit services provider reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $101.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.45 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.73%. Research analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 12,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: AGM), commonly known as Farmer Mac, is a government-sponsored enterprise chartered in 1988 under the Agricultural Credit Act of 1987. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Farmer Mac was established to enhance the availability of mortgage credit for the agricultural and rural utility sectors. The corporation operates as a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural infrastructure loans, providing lenders with liquidity and risk management solutions.

The company’s principal business activities include purchasing and securitizing long-term fixed-rate agricultural mortgage loans and rural utilities loans originated by approved lenders.

