Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $252.00 to $257.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.75% from the company’s current price.

LOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.59.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $278.60 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $293.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total transaction of $4,701,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,341,500.31. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 3,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

