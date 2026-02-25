Mizuho Lowers Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $25.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HSBC cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.89.

KHC opened at $24.78 on Monday. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.08.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Miguel Patricio sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $3,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 686,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,046,797.94. This trade represents a 15.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 53,467 shares during the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.4% in the second quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 4,884,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,678,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,923,000. Finally, Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $1,655,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

