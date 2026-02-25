Morgan Stanley Boosts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $730.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $560.00 to $730.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s previous close.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $715.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Deere & Company from $541.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $644.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $174.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $404.42 and a twelve month high of $674.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.95.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total value of $20,797,793.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,160,775.30. This represents a 26.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $6,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,920. This trade represents a 36.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Deere & Company by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Deere & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $730 (from $560) and kept an Overweight rating, citing reasons Deere can continue to outperform near- and long-term despite agricultural headwinds. Read More.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $730 (from $560) and kept an Overweight rating, citing reasons Deere can continue to outperform near- and long-term despite agricultural headwinds. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms have lifted targets into the $700s (some up to $793), signaling street sentiment that Deere’s Q1 beat and guidance reset justify higher through-cycle value. Read More.

Multiple firms have lifted targets into the $700s (some up to $793), signaling street sentiment that Deere’s Q1 beat and guidance reset justify higher through-cycle value. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary note a narrative shift after Deere’s strong Q1 — earnings and raised guidance have pushed some fair-value estimates materially higher, supporting a bullish case on earnings power. Read More.

Analysts and commentary note a narrative shift after Deere’s strong Q1 — earnings and raised guidance have pushed some fair-value estimates materially higher, supporting a bullish case on earnings power. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operational partnership: Bayer and John Deere expanded FieldView/Operations Center integration to simplify prescription-to-execution workflows for U.S. farmers, which can strengthen product stickiness and software/service revenue over time. Read More.

Operational partnership: Bayer and John Deere expanded FieldView/Operations Center integration to simplify prescription-to-execution workflows for U.S. farmers, which can strengthen product stickiness and software/service revenue over time. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Retail/investor attention is elevated (Zacks notes heavy search interest), which can increase short-term volatility but doesn’t itself change fundamentals. Read More.

Retail/investor attention is elevated (Zacks notes heavy search interest), which can increase short-term volatility but doesn’t itself change fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Jefferies downgraded DE to Underperform / Sell, arguing current valuation already prices a full farm-cycle recovery while U.S. farmer incomes remain under pressure — a near-term catalyst for downside. Read More.

Jefferies downgraded DE to Underperform / Sell, arguing current valuation already prices a full farm-cycle recovery while U.S. farmer incomes remain under pressure — a near-term catalyst for downside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Manufacturing Dive reports Deere, CNH and AGCO expect lower North American sales in 2026 and plan to underproduce to realign with weaker demand — a demand-cycle headwind that could weigh on deliveries and margins. Read More.

Manufacturing Dive reports Deere, CNH and AGCO expect lower North American sales in 2026 and plan to underproduce to realign with weaker demand — a demand-cycle headwind that could weigh on deliveries and margins. Read More. Negative Sentiment: TipRanks/other outlets highlighted sell/negative takes emphasizing “overextended valuation” during an agricultural downcycle — adding to short-term selling pressure. Read More.

About Deere & Company

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.