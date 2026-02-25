Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Stock

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Life Time Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.85.

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $27.82 on Monday. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In other news, EVP Eric J. Buss sold 74,487 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,089,360.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 380,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,678,158.15. The trade was a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $44,640.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,352.90. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,842. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,176,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,432,000 after buying an additional 151,510 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Life Time Group by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,333,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,304 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Life Time Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,894,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,929,000 after acquiring an additional 257,454 shares in the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,024,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,863,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,852,000 after purchasing an additional 34,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group (NYSE: LTH) is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company’s core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

