Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Stock

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 26.03% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Tenaris in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Tenaris from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.45.

NYSE TS opened at $54.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $54.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 16.13%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenaris will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the second quarter worth $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 100.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 57.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA is a global manufacturer and supplier of steel tubular products and related services, primarily serving the oil and gas industry as well as other energy and industrial markets. Its product portfolio centers on seamless and welded steel pipes used for casing, tubing and line pipe applications, alongside a range of specialty and mechanical steel tubes. The company also provides value‑added technical solutions, including premium connections, heat treatment and surface protection, to support drilling, completion and production activities.

Tenaris operates an integrated industrial and commercial network that combines manufacturing, distribution and field services.

