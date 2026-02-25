Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 23.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.86.

Transocean Price Performance

Shares of RIG opened at $6.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.46. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Transocean had a negative net margin of 73.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Transocean will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Transocean

In related news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $156,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 212,072 shares in the company, valued at $950,082.56. This represents a 14.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keelan Adamson sold 58,687 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $293,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,222,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,110,910. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 182,970 shares of company stock valued at $863,432 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in Transocean by 22,432.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Forteris Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for the oil and gas industry. The company specializes in the operation of mobile drilling units, including ultra-deepwater drillships, semisubmersible rigs and high-specification jackup rigs. Transocean’s fleet is designed to meet complex drilling requirements, from ultra-deepwater well construction to shelf exploration and development projects.

The company’s core services encompass the full spectrum of offshore drilling operations, including project and engineering management, marine operations, drilling supervision, and maintenance support.

