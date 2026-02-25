Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Stock Price

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price target on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NYSE RYAN opened at $38.75 on Monday. Ryan Specialty has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $77.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.27, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 46.41% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $751.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryan Specialty news, CEO Timothy William Turner sold 129,570 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $6,946,247.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,966.33. The trade was a 91.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Ryan, Jr. bought 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,980.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 428,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,114,668.20. The trade was a 6.33% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 52.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 631.7% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,621,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,502 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,552,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,926 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,798,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 1,510.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,066,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,773 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc (NYSE: RYAN) is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients’ unique needs.

Ryan Specialty’s core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

