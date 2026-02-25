Morgan Stanley Lowers Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $50.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.58% from the company’s current price.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LNC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lincoln National

Lincoln National Price Performance

NYSE LNC opened at $35.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 6.46%.The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP James Waltman Reid sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $127,520.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 118,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,286.27. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 3,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $155,363.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 118,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,187.75. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 89,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 49,301 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in Lincoln National by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 94,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1,532.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 533,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,927,000 after purchasing an additional 501,120 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, doing business as Lincoln Financial Group, is a diversified financial services holding company focused on providing retirement, insurance, and wealth management solutions in the United States and select international markets. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company operates through several business segments, including Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. Its offerings are designed to help individuals, families, and institutions plan and prepare for their financial futures.

The Retirement Plan Services segment delivers recordkeeping, administrative services, and investment management for defined contribution and defined benefit plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.