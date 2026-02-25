National Bank Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Price

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Desjardins upped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.42.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

Shares of D.UN stock opened at C$17.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$283.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.08. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$14.05 and a 52 week high of C$21.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.32.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported C($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of C$45.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst will post 1.4893899 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, manages, and leases primarily central business district and suburban office properties in urban areas throughout Canada. The majority of the company’s real estate portfolio, in terms of revenue generation, is located in the Canadian province of Ontario. The province of Alberta also brings in a sizable percentage of revenue. The company generates nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from mid- to long-term lease agreements with tenants.

