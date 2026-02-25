National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

NESR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $30.00 price target on National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America started coverage on National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th.

Read Our Latest Report on NESR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Energy Services Reunited Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,496,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 100,357 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. VARCOV Co. purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NESR opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.25.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $398.26 million for the quarter. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 3.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ: NESR) is a publicly traded oilfield services company formed in 2021 through a business combination that brought together complementary drilling and production service providers. The company’s mission is to deliver integrated solutions across the upstream oil and gas value chain, combining regional expertise with global operational standards.

NESR’s service portfolio spans drilling, completion and production, offering products and capabilities such as cementing, coiled tubing, hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, pumping services and intervention solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.