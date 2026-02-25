Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $170.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $147.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $183.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.28.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $17,346,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 613,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,086,800. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.43, for a total transaction of $463,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,910,110.97. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 317,085 shares of company stock valued at $44,734,886 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 319.0% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,288 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 78,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,415,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,139,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $1,274,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

