Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.50.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NXST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 0.9%

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

NXST stock opened at $232.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $141.66 and a one year high of $254.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,595.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 114,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,313,000 after acquiring an additional 108,042 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a diversified American media company engaged primarily in the ownership, operation and strategic affiliation of local television stations, digital platforms and cable networks. The company provides a range of broadcast content, including local news, sports coverage, entertainment programming and syndicated shows, reaching audiences in more than 100 television markets across the United States.

Founded in 1996 by entrepreneur Perry Sook and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Nexstar has built its presence through organic growth and a series of high-profile acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.