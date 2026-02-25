ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ODD. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ODDITY Tech from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research cut ODDITY Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ODDITY Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ODDITY Tech from $61.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st.

Shares of ODD opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. ODDITY Tech has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $79.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in ODDITY Tech by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,122,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ODDITY Tech by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,305,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,998,000 after buying an additional 525,481 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in ODDITY Tech by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,423,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,379,000 after buying an additional 1,296,551 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ODDITY Tech by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,738,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,285,000 after buying an additional 28,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ODDITY Tech by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,523,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,202,000 after buying an additional 16,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands.

