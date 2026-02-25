Pareto Securities Downgrades Valaris (NYSE:VAL) to Sell

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Pareto Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.

Get Valaris alerts:

VAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valaris from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Valaris from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valaris in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Valaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Valaris from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Read Our Latest Report on VAL

Valaris Stock Up 2.5%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valaris

Valaris stock opened at $95.81 on Monday. Valaris has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $102.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day moving average of $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Valaris by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valaris by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Valaris by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Valaris by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About Valaris

(Get Free Report)

Valaris PLC is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global energy industry. The company operates a diverse fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, including drillships, semisubmersibles and jackup rigs, designed to support exploration and production activities in deepwater, ultra-deepwater and harsh‐environment settings. Valaris serves a wide range of international oil and gas customers, offering turnkey drilling solutions, project management and advanced technology integration to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Valaris maintains a significant presence in key offshore basins around the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.