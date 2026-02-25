Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $300.00.

Get Primerica alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $292.00 price target on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Primerica from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PRI

Primerica Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE PRI opened at $252.96 on Wednesday. Primerica has a 12 month low of $230.09 and a 12 month high of $296.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.32.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $853.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.65 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 22.82%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.93%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $475.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $641,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,392 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,582.72. The trade was a 8.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,000. This represents a 7.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Primerica by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,414,000 after buying an additional 238,571 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 413.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after buying an additional 38,694 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primerica, Inc is a financial services company that focuses on delivering term life insurance and investment products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The firm operates a network of independent, licensed representatives who provide personalized guidance on coverage needs, retirement planning, and wealth accumulation. Primerica’s core mission is to help clients obtain affordable life insurance protection while also offering a suite of savings and investment solutions designed for long-term financial security.

In addition to term life insurance, Primerica offers a range of financial products and services that include mutual funds, annuities, auto and home insurance through partner carriers, and personal lending solutions such as secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.