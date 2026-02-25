Raymond James Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Price

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$83.00 to C$82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins lowered their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.50 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$81.19.

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$66.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$66.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.55. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$59.10 and a 1-year high of C$75.37.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported C($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$164.85 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 118.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust will post 4.4537396 earnings per share for the current year.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust, or Boardwalk REIT, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of residential multifamily communities throughout Canada. Although the company’s cumulative residential property portfolio includes holdings in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec, the majority of its total units are located in Alberta. The submarkets around the cities of Calgary and Edmonton, specifically, account for the majority of Boardwalk REIT’s total residential suites.

