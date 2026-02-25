RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Financial Analyst Says

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$21.50 to C$21.75 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on REI.UN. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.50 to C$22.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.00.

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$19.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$19.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 1.05. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$15.46 and a 1 year high of C$20.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37.

Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian real estate investment trust which owns, develops, and operates Canada’s portfolio of retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties. The REIT’s property portfolio includes shopping centers and mixed-use developments, with most of its properties located in Ontario, Canada. Riocan’s tenants consist of grocery stores, supermarkets, restaurants, cinemas, pharmacies, and corporates. By geography, the company operates in Canada, which generates the majority of total revenue, and in the United States.

