Robert W. Baird Lowers Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $19.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s previous close.

FIVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Five9 from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research lowered Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Five9 from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.12.

Five9 Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Five9 had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 3.43%.The firm had revenue of $300.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Five9 has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $60,229.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,234.11. The trade was a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 17,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $366,137.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 349,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,113,749.50. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,339 shares of company stock worth $1,330,186. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 81.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 3,572.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

