Royal Bank Of Canada Downgrades Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) to Underperform

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$116.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 26.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$106.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$132.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$127.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of C$116.20.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$158.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$76.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$137.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$130.45. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$82.98 and a one year high of C$169.07.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of C$11.28 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 8.6164609 earnings per share for the current year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves. Imperial remains the largest refiner of petroleum products in Canada, operating three refineries with a combined processing capacity of 421 mboe/d.

