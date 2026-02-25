Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.09% from the company’s previous close.

CF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.53.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $96.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $67.34 and a 52-week high of $105.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.21 and a 200 day moving average of $85.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,657,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CF Industries by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,312,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,516 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter worth $96,560,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in CF Industries by 926.2% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,118,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its holdings in CF Industries by 52.4% in the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 1,775,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,227,000 after purchasing an additional 610,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

