Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.09% from the company’s previous close.
CF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.53.
CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,657,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CF Industries by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,312,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,516 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter worth $96,560,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in CF Industries by 926.2% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,118,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its holdings in CF Industries by 52.4% in the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 1,775,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,227,000 after purchasing an additional 610,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: RBC raised its price target to $100 (sector perform), a clear upward signal from a major bank that likely helped demand for CF shares. RBC raises PT to $100
- Positive Sentiment: Several outlets report other price‑target increases (notably to $115 and $113), signalling some analysts see more upside versus prior views. These raise the floor on bullish scenarios for CF. Price Target Raised to $115
- Positive Sentiment: Another reported price target hike to $113 reinforces that at least some analysts are materially more constructive on CF’s outlook. Price Target Raised to $113
- Neutral Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane nudged its target to $95 and kept a neutral rating — a modest tweak that is largely signal‑neutral relative to current levels. BNP Paribas raises PT to $95
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces (Yahoo Finance) highlight a shifting investment narrative: mixed analyst signals mean headlines — not fundamentals — may be driving short‑term moves. How The CF Industries Investment Narrative Is Shifting
- Neutral Sentiment: Seeking Alpha notes CF’s low‑cost position gives a durable competitive edge, but commodity and policy swings (China, India) make earnings uneven; useful context but not an immediate directional trigger. Fertilizer Politics Cuts Both Ways
- Negative Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its Q1 EPS estimate to $2.28 but set a lower $85 price target (sector perform), which implies downside versus current levels and may cap upside until visibility improves. Scotiabank raises estimates, sets PT at $85
- Negative Sentiment: Another Seeking Alpha piece flags a “valuation disconnect,” arguing CF’s current valuation may not fully account for commodity and macro risks — a line of analysis that can weigh on investor sentiment and multiple compression. Valuation Disconnect Is Still Too Big To Ignore
CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.
Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.
