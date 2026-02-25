Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $53.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GLPI. Mizuho set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.50 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.95.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $48.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.45. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $52.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $407.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.02 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 52.24%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.060-4.110 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 13,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $603,941.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 57,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,185.44. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $189,480.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 130,429 shares in the company, valued at $6,178,421.73. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,238 shares of company stock worth $2,723,252. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,905,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,766,787,000 after purchasing an additional 899,273 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,618,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,705,000 after purchasing an additional 108,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,893,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,193,000 after buying an additional 147,683 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,592,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,048,000 after buying an additional 198,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,764,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,012,000 after buying an additional 525,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on GLPI to $54 and kept an “outperform” rating, implying notable upside from current levels and signaling analyst confidence in the name. RBC price target raise

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on GLPI to $54 and kept an “outperform” rating, implying notable upside from current levels and signaling analyst confidence in the name. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings and strategic activity are supporting the stock: GLPI reported a slight beat on quarterly EPS and reiterated FY‑2026 guidance (EPS 4.060–4.110), and market commentary is re‑rating valuation following the Bally’s Lincoln acquisition — items that underpin the current share strength. Valuation after earnings & acquisition

Recent earnings and strategic activity are supporting the stock: GLPI reported a slight beat on quarterly EPS and reiterated FY‑2026 guidance (EPS 4.060–4.110), and market commentary is re‑rating valuation following the Bally’s Lincoln acquisition — items that underpin the current share strength. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: GLPI COO Brandon J. Moore sold multiple blocks of shares (including 16,884 shares on Feb. 24) and director E. Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares on Feb. 23. These SEC filings reduce insider ownership and may concern some investors about near‑term insider sentiment. COO filings Director filing

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company’s core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

