Royal Bank Of Canada Increases RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on REI.UN. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.50 to C$22.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.00.

View Our Latest Report on REI.UN

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

TSE REI.UN opened at C$19.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 1.05. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$15.46 and a 52-week high of C$20.23.

(Get Free Report)

Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian real estate investment trust which owns, develops, and operates Canada’s portfolio of retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties. The REIT’s property portfolio includes shopping centers and mixed-use developments, with most of its properties located in Ontario, Canada. Riocan’s tenants consist of grocery stores, supermarkets, restaurants, cinemas, pharmacies, and corporates. By geography, the company operates in Canada, which generates the majority of total revenue, and in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.