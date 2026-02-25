SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.8348.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAIL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SailPoint from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SailPoint in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on SailPoint from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th.

SailPoint Stock Up 2.0%

SailPoint stock opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. SailPoint has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.74.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $281.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.35 million. SailPoint had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 30.87%.SailPoint’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.09 EPS.

In other SailPoint news, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $74,013.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 119,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,963.13. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 52,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $1,033,276.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,034,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,663,540.69. This represents a 0.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 354,243 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,823 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,681,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SailPoint by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,317,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after acquiring an additional 219,375 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SailPoint by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,144,000 after acquiring an additional 395,287 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SailPoint by 116.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,128,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,593 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SailPoint by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,395,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,975,000 after purchasing an additional 866,889 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: SAIL) is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company’s flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

