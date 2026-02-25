Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.36 and traded as high as $33.20. Scholastic shares last traded at $32.86, with a volume of 350,546 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SCHL. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Scholastic Trading Up 0.9%

The stock has a market cap of $835.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.30 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $551.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scholastic Corporation will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Institutional Trading of Scholastic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 386,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 68,562 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Scholastic by 44.9% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 78,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 24,320 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the second quarter valued at $378,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 136,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) is a global company dedicated to children’s publishing, education technology and distribution services. The company’s core business encompasses three primary segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Technology, and International operations. Through its publishing arm, Scholastic produces and distributes a wide range of children’s books, novels, nonfiction titles and classroom magazines under well-known imprints such as Scholastic Press, Graphix and Chicken House.

