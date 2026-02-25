Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Stock Price

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.19% from the stock’s current price.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Argus raised Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:DVN opened at $43.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.32. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 2,108.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,386,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097,658 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 42,376.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609,228 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,206,000 after buying an additional 3,600,731 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 8,850,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $324,204,000 after buying an additional 3,195,862 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,360,499 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,137 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 608.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,695,079 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,843 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.

Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.