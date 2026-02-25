Scotiabank Lowers Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$75.50

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$75.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.50 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.19.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.9%

TSE BEI.UN opened at C$66.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.23. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$59.10 and a one year high of C$75.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$66.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported C($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$164.85 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 118.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust will post 4.4537396 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust, or Boardwalk REIT, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of residential multifamily communities throughout Canada. Although the company’s cumulative residential property portfolio includes holdings in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec, the majority of its total units are located in Alberta. The submarkets around the cities of Calgary and Edmonton, specifically, account for the majority of Boardwalk REIT’s total residential suites.

