State Street (NYSE:STT) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STT. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Truist Financial set a $136.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $144.00 target price on State Street in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.83.

State Street stock opened at $127.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $72.81 and a fifty-two week high of $137.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.15. State Street had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 13.02%.The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 166.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

