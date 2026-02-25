Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Stock

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SES. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$17.75 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.63.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$19.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$12.04 and a 1 year high of C$21.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.72.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

SECURE is a leading waste management and energy infrastructure business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The Corporation’s extensive infrastructure network located throughout western Canada and North Dakota includes waste processing and transfer facilities, industrial landfills, metal recycling facilities, crude oil and water gathering pipelines, crude oil terminals and storage facilities. Through this infrastructure network, the Corporation carries out its principal business operations, including the collection, processing, recovery, recycling and disposal of waste streams generated by our energy and industrial customers and gathering, optimization, terminalling and storage of crude oil and natural gas liquids.

