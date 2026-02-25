Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $391.4286.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 2nd.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $385.81 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $389.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $331.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 45.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

