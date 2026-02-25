TD Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Stock

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$101.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 30.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$132.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Desjardins lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$120.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$106.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of C$116.20.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of IMO opened at C$158.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.44. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$82.98 and a 52-week high of C$169.07. The firm has a market cap of C$76.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$137.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$130.45.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 10.00%.The business had revenue of C$11.28 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 8.6164609 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves. Imperial remains the largest refiner of petroleum products in Canada, operating three refineries with a combined processing capacity of 421 mboe/d.

