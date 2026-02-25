TD Securities Lowers Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$64.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.71% from the stock’s current price.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on OR. Raymond James Financial raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$61.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Shares of TSE OR opened at C$62.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company has a market cap of C$11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 79.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$25.35 and a 52-week high of C$65.10.

(Get Free Report)

Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 175 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.