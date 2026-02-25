TD Securities Lowers Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$64.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.71% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on OR. Raymond James Financial raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$61.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.50.
Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 175 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.
