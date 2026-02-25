Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $710.00 to $770.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TDY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $645.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $579.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $567.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $643.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:TDY opened at $684.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $419.00 and a one year high of $685.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $587.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.48.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.47. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 14.63%.The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.52 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.450-23.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.40-5.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.92, for a total transaction of $3,154,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,025 shares in the company, valued at $32,192,693. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total value of $1,533,249.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,390,688. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,750. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teledyne Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY), headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.